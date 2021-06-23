$223.83 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $223.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.40 million and the highest is $228.25 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $856.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $883.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 306,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,190. TriMas has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TriMas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

