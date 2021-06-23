$216.97 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $216.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $220.60 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $867.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

EVH traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $22.35.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

