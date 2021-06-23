200,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Purchased by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 67,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

