20,000 Shares in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRCH opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

