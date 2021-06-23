$2.45 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. Churchill Downs posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 562.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $121.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -347.03 and a beta of 1.34.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

