$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,550. MasTec has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MasTec by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MasTec by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MasTec by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

