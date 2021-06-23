$2.04 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

