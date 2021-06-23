19,065 Shares in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.26% of Gaucho Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
VINO opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Gaucho Group Company Profile
Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.