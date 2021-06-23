19,065 Shares in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.26% of Gaucho Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VINO opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

