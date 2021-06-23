15,780 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

