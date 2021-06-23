$151.85 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $151.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.25 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $605.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $656.81 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

