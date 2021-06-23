$143.32 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report $143.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.30 million and the highest is $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $51.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $513.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $581.33 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 4,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $489.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

