13,002 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Chemours by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 217,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Chemours by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Chemours by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,601,000 after acquiring an additional 245,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CC. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.