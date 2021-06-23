1,240 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

