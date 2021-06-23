$124.11 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post sales of $124.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.15 million to $140.98 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $548.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.91 million to $580.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $601.71 million, with estimates ranging from $560.30 million to $651.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

NOA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 136,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $16.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

