11,838 Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the first quarter worth $37,000. First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,112,568. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

