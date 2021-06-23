11,264 Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KPTI opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

