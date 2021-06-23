10,930 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after purchasing an additional 195,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VSAT stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74.
Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
