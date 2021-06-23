10,930 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after purchasing an additional 195,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.