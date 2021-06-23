1,000 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,483,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

