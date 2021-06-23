$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.11. 36,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.11. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

