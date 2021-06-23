$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Post posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

POST traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 212,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

