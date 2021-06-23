$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $707.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 3,555,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,451. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.38. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

