$1.09 EPS Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

LOPE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.90. 168,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

