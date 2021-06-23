$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 270,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,391. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

