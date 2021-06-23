$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.86. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. 306,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.75. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

