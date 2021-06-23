$0.80 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 9,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

