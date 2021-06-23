$0.80 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 9,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.