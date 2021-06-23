$0.68 EPS Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,095. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

