$0.49 EPS Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,744 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $27,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

