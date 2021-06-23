$0.49 EPS Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,744 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $27,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.