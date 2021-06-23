$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. JD.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,222,000 after buying an additional 855,625 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 977,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after acquiring an additional 169,909 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.30 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

