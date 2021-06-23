$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $898.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.01. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

