-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Appian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,247. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.70. Appian has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -263.22 and a beta of 1.73.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.