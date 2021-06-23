-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XAIR opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.