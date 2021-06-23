$0.13 EPS Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

NYSE M opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

