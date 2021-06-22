Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $337 million-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.32 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.040–0.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 94,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,372. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

