Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ZUO opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

