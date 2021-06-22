Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.560-4.610 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.07.

ZM traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.50. 49,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,709. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,430.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,304,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,364 shares of company stock worth $79,977,818. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

