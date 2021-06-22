Zilliqa Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $809.45 million and $145.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,698,849,820 coins and its circulating supply is 11,407,382,667 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

