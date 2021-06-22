Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Down 58.3% This Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $150,545.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00588046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,094,092 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

