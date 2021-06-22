Zen Protocol (ZP) Market Cap Reaches $755,516.41

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $755,516.41 and approximately $711.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

