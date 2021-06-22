Zeepin Market Capitalization Tops $277,444.96 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Zeepin has a total market cap of $277,444.96 and $18,402.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00046561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00110971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.43 or 1.00255016 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

