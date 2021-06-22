Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zalando has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

