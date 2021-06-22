Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,978,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

