Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

VIVHY opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

