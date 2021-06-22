Zacks Investment Research Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Hold

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,561. The company has a market cap of $340.18 million and a PE ratio of -48.68. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

