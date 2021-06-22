Zacks Investment Research Lowers First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Hold

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Shares of First American have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined.”

FAF has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,596. First American Financial has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First American Financial by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

