Zacks: Brokerages Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report $295.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.60 million and the highest is $299.73 million. VEREIT reported sales of $279.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in VEREIT by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 30,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,444. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.77. VEREIT has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

