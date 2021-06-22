Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.15. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

