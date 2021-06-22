Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Bio-Techne posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,079 shares of company stock worth $8,264,362 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $440.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $453.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

