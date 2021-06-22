Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

