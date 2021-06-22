Zacks: Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock opened at $141.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $103.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after buying an additional 98,299 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

