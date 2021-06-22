Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. STERIS reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

